Melville John (Mel) Medland
Passed away at Joseph Brant Hospital, Burlington on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Connie for 64 years. Dear father of Paul (Carole) of Hamilton, Doug (Jan) of Kitchener, John of Brantford, and Barbara (John) Robertson of Yellowknife. Dear granddad of Bryan (Nora) and Alex of Hamilton. Survived by sister Marilyn of Burlington. Mel was employed by The Hamilton Spectator for 33 years, he was an avid golfer and bowler and loved sports of any kind, especially The Blue Jays and Buffalo Bills. Cremation has taken place. As per Mel's wishes there will be no service. Family would like to thank the nursing staff at Joseph Brant Hospital for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations in memory of Mel to Parkinson Canada or the Heart & Stroke Foundation.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 7, 2020.
