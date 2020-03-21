Home

Melvin Douglas WEBBER

After suffering a serious stroke, Melvin Douglas Webber died peacefully at the age of 79, on March 18, 2020 at the Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington Ontario. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia Anne Webber, his two sons Jeffrey (Beverley) Webber of Calgary AB and Ian (Michele) Webber of Syracuse NY, USA, five grandchildren, three great grandchildren and a large extended family. Mel was retired after a long career in Canada Departments of Agriculture (Ottawa) and Environment (Canada Centre for Inland Waters, Wastewater Technology Centre, Burlington.) Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather again. Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, to First Unitarian Church of Hamilton or the Joseph Brant Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Mel will be greatly missed by many friends and family. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 21, 2020
