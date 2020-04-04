|
|
Received into Glory from his home in Wellandport, on Friday, March 27, 2020, after a short illness. Melvin Elgersma, in his 58th year. Beloved son of Stephen and Jenny Elgersma. Father of Charles and Meghan Elgersma (Kevyn, Jocelyn, Bryce), the late Robert, Karen and Matt Kerkhof (Ethan and Travis), Julie and Kevin Wierenga, Selena and Melissa. Brother of Marlene and Ken Boerman (Luke, Eric and Michael), Dwight and Boukje Elgersma (Rachel and Greg Suk, Stephen and Lauren, Jacob and Lindsay, John, David and Lydia) and Amanda and Tom Draaistra (Michael, Ingrid and Daniel Gracey, Ruth, Mark, Anna, Emily and Laura). Funeral arrangements entrusted to BALLARD MINOR FUNERAL HOME, Dunnville (905-774-7277). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are unable to hold a public visitation or service, but please know that the thoughts and prayers of our friends are appreciated. A closed service will be livestreamed on the Wellandport United Reformed Church website (www.wellandporturc.org) on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 beginning at 1 p.m. The full funeral service will be available to view on the Wellandport URC website and the Ballard Minor website after the service has concluded. A private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Cayuga on Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. This service will be livestreamed on the Ballard Minor Funeral Home Facebook page. If desired, donations to a local Christian school or a would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories online at www.ballardminorfh.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 4, 2020