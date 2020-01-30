Home

Melvin William Barr

Melvin William Barr Obituary
with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Melvin on January 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Margaret (Lyell). Dear father of Judy (Frank), Janice and Jim (Ann). Loving grandfather of Ryan, Kyle, Brett, Bradley, Jason and Mallory. Great-grandpa to Andrew, Kaitlyn, Taylor, Kaleb, Savannah, Kayla, Jackson and Tova. Survived by sisters Merle and Lorna. Pre-deceased by parents William and Beatrice and siblings Raymond, Donald, Freida and June. Heartfelt thanks to staff on 3E at St. Peter's Pallative Care, especially Kayla and Matthew. Your kindness and compassion were sincerely appreciated. Cremation has taken place. No service as per Melvin's wishes. As expressions of sympathy donations can be made to the Cancer Assistance Program, Hamilton.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 30, 2020
