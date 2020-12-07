Peacefully at home with her husband by her side at the age of 101 on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Loving husband of Arturo for 51 years. Predeceased by her parents Pilar Abrigo and Audiosa Bravo. She will be missed by her brother and sisters Adriana, Justina, Berta, Carmen and Luis Armando. Brother and sister in law of Victor and Norma and family in Vancouver. Ramon Luis, Maria Elena and Miguel Angel of Chile. Sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends in Hamilton and Chile. A private visitation will be held for the family. Funeral Mass will take place at St. Margret Mary Church, details to be confirmed. Contact the funeral home for details 905-522-0912. In accordance with public health mandates, there is a capacity of 50 people at the church, and all guests are required to RSVP for the Funeral Mass at www.friscolanti.com
. Physical distancing and wearing of a mask will be mandatory at the church.