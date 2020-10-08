1/
Merry-Lynn HUDSON
Ascended from Hamilton to Heaven on October 6, 2020 in her 66th year. She is survived by her husband Mark; daughters Leslie Hudson & Laurie Thibault; sons-in-law Joel Thibault & Karl Stahl and grandchildren Hudson, Ethan, Riley & Tessa. She was predeceased by her parents Marshall & Evelyn Parker and her brother John. Thanks to the staff at St. Joseph's and Juravinski Hospitals for their care of Merry-Lynn during her last years. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Trinity Baptist Church Building Fund or to Galcom International (Mozambique) would be welcome. Visitation will be held at Trinity Baptist Church, 4372 Appleby Line, Burlington on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. Due to current gathering restrictions, a private funeral service will be held on Friday with interment following in Burlington Memorial Gardens. Guests are invited to visit www.cresmountfennellchapel.com to send a condolence to the family and for further funeral information.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
