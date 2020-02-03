|
It's with great sadness we announce that Meta passed away quietly at St. Joseph's Villa (SJV), Dundas, on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in her 89th year. Predeceased by her loving husband Gustav of 67 years and her son Harald, she will be deeply missed by Werner (Chiara) and daughter-in-law Sybille. Dearest sister of Bernie (Eva), Erika (Dieter) brother-in-law Karl (Inge), she is also the cherished grandmother to Emily, Tristan, Nicolas, Dylan, Dalton, Miranda and Hannah. Meta was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother whose kindness and compassion will always guide us. Special thanks to All the caring staff on Primrose Lane at SJV, Dr. Boyd and, especially, to PSW Hyacinth. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME (796 Upper Gage Ave., Hamilton, ON) on Thursday, February 6 from 7-9 p.m. and Friday, February 7 from 12 - 1 p.m. A Chapel Service will be held at 1 p.m. followed by interment at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Hamilton. Refreshments will follow at the Conservatory Lounge, SJV. www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 3, 2020