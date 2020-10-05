Metodio SALCICCIOLI

With heavy hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of Metodio Cirillo Salciccioli on October 1, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of Agata (nee Tesone) for 62 years. Devoted and loving father of Loreta (Donato) Giangregorio, Dionisio (the late Angela Salciccioli) (Rose Battista), and Giovanni (Sharon) Salciccioli. Proud Nonno of Domenico (Sabrina), Elizabeth, Matthew (Anastasia) , Laura, Emma, Mark (Loren) and Melanie (Luca). Great-grandfather to Liam Battista. Predeceased by his parents Dionisio and Fiorenza Salciccioli. Loving brother of the late Fernando Salciccioli. Brother-in-law Pietro (the late Elisa) Tesone, Riziero (Luerezia) Tesone, the late Benito and Lina Tesone, the late Fiore (Giovanna) Tesone, and Maria (the late Tony) Fusato. Dear Uncle to many nieces and nephews. He will be fondly remembered by many friends and relatives in Italy and Canada. Metodio was born in Gagliano Aterno, L'Aquila, Italy on July 7, 1928. He immigrated to Canada in 1954 and spent most of his career as a devoted employee of Stelco. Employed there for for 25 years. Metodio was a devoted father, Nonno and Bisnonno who enjoyed working in his garden, making wine, and homemade cured meats, as well as spending time with his family. He was proud to be an Italian-Canadian. Your kind and gentle spirit is forever in our hearts. Thank you to Villa Italia, and the staff, nurses, and doctors from CCU and 4West at the General Hospital for their care and compassion. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, 20 Idlewood Avenue, Hamilton on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. followed by private family Entombment. For those who wish, donations made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Please be aware that masks are mandatory and there may be a wait time upon entering the Funeral Home for the visitation due to capacity restrictions. Your patience is very much appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca