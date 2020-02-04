Home

Mia Cornelia (Marion) Kreuzer


1929 - 01
Mia Cornelia (Marion) Kreuzer Obituary
Passed away peacefully at home in Hamilton on February 2 2020, in her 92nd year. Mia was born in Holland and as a young woman immigrated to Canada, she spent many years caring for others and lived a full life. Mia will be missed by her beloved husband Frank of 58 years, her son Quinn (partner Rosemary Sharp) and was a devoted Oma to her grandson Marcus. Mia will be missed by relatives and friends in Holland, Austria and Canada. The family wishes to thank The Adult Day program at Macassa Lodge/St Joseph's Villa, Alzheimer's Society and Dr. Sumanac office for your kindness and compassion during this difficult time and for caring for Mia throughout the years. We would also like to thank the Hamilton first responders for their kindness. Cremation has taken place and the family will plan a celebration of life at a later date. Many thanks to Donald V Brown Funeral home.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 4, 2020
