With deep sorrow, we announce the loss of Michael Anderson Fougere ("Andy") on October 25, 2020, at 81. Until his peaceful passing, Andy maintained his optimism and kindness. All who knew him will remember the joy, generosity, and love he shared with us. Andy was born in Antigonish, NS, on March 14, 1939, to parents Michael and Hattie (Anderson) Fougere. Predeceased by his parents and siblings - Joseph, Gerard, Faustina, and Barbara, Andy is survived by brother Kenneth and sister Alice. In 2018, Andy lost his dear wife and closest friend Bonnie (Truelove) after 57 years of marriage. He was a devoted and loving Father to Randy (Rebekah); and a proud grandfather of Melissa, Rachel, Jordan, and Evan. Andy also shared strong relationships with his many in-laws, their children, and his friends from Dofasco. He will always be remembered, appreciated, and dearly loved. We are so grateful he was pain-free and in good spirits near the end. Andy will join his wife, Bonnie, at Mount Hamilton Cemetery in a brief ceremony with a family memorial to be held at a later date.



