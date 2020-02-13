|
Passed away at Juravinski Hospital, Hamilton on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the age of 33. Proud and loving father of Aiden. Cherished son of Tony and Catherine Angelone. Much loved brother of Steven (Kelly), Patrick, and Chelsea (Johnathan). Michael will be sadly missed by his girlfriend, Saira, many friends, especially Marcio and Chelsea Noveli and extended family. Sincere thanks to the Dr.'s and nurses at Juravinski Hospital for their kind and loving ways they took care of our son, and his family and friends. Your kindness and consideration at this sad time will never be forgotten. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. Cremation to follow. A Celebration of Michael's life will be held at Winona Vine Estates, 269 Glover Road, Winona, on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. If desired, memorial contributions to Canadian Mental Health Association would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 13, 2020