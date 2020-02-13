Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith's Funeral Homes
454 Highway #8
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1G6
(905) 664-4222
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael ANGELONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael ANGELONE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Passed away at Juravinski Hospital, Hamilton on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the age of 33. Proud and loving father of Aiden. Cherished son of Tony and Catherine Angelone. Much loved brother of Steven (Kelly), Patrick, and Chelsea (Johnathan). Michael will be sadly missed by his girlfriend, Saira, many friends, especially Marcio and Chelsea Noveli and extended family. Sincere thanks to the Dr.'s and nurses at Juravinski Hospital for their kind and loving ways they took care of our son, and his family and friends. Your kindness and consideration at this sad time will never be forgotten. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. Cremation to follow. A Celebration of Michael's life will be held at Winona Vine Estates, 269 Glover Road, Winona, on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. If desired, memorial contributions to Canadian Mental Health Association would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -