To our Beloved Michael Anthony, A year has passed since our hearts have been broken, For to have lost you was the hardest pain of all. We cried when you passed away, and we still cry today, A thousand words won't bring you back, we know because we've tried, Neither will a thousand tears, we know as we've cried. Although we loved you dearly, we couldn't make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hardworking hands at rest. God broke our hearts, to prove to us, he only takes the best. We will always love you and miss you, and wish you were here. We'll love you forever, we'll like you always. For as long as we're living, our "Mikey" you'll be. Lovingly remembered, Mom (Toots), Kris, Kevin and adored nephews, Owen and Matthew xoxo
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 14, 2020