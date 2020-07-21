We are deeply saddened to learn of Michael's passing. Although we have not been in touch with him for quite a while, we knew him well, as a church member and student. We wish the circle of the Gooden family well, with the knowledge that God watches over and takes care of his children.We mourn his lost with you, for we too realize that the only thing worse than growing old, is to be denied the privilege.

The Augustin Family

Acquaintance