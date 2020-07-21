1/1
Michael Anthony GOODEN
1975 - 2020
GOODEN, Michael Anthony December 1, 1975 - July 17, 2020 Although the time we had together was shorter than we knew, it was full to the brim of love, friendship, guidance and energy. We are all better people for having had Michael in our lives. He was the soulmate and best friend to Christine, guiding light to his sons Tyson, Carter and Jordan, loving son to Dinsdale and Alice and dear brother to Marlene (Hillman), Carl and Richard. He will be missed by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, friends, neighbours and colleagues. Michael graduated from McMaster University where he pursued his love of football. This passion for sports continued with his boys and as they started to play sports themselves, he spent even more time with them coaching. He was so proud of all that they had accomplished. He gave back to his community in many ways, in particular, serving as an Officer with the Peel Regional Police since 2002. Our hearts are breaking that you are gone but so full of the love you left us. Drive-through Visitation will be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Rd E, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. and from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. Private Family burial at Mount Hamilton Cemetery. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Bay Gardens Funeral Home
JUL
26
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Bay Gardens Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences

9 entries
July 22, 2020
We are truly saddened to learn of Mike’s passing. His energy and genuine kindness will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Christine, their boys, his entire Family and circle of friends.
Max, Shannon, and Sebastian Torossi
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
Love ya buddy. Miss your amazing smile already and the good times we shared at OPC!!
Chris
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathies and condolences at such a great loss of a son, brother, uncle, husband and father. As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Our prayer are with you.
Patrick, Janice and Louise Rose
Friend
July 22, 2020
We are deeply saddened to learn of Michael's passing. Although we have not been in touch with him for quite a while, we knew him well, as a church member and student. We wish the circle of the Gooden family well, with the knowledge that God watches over and takes care of his children.We mourn his lost with you, for we too realize that the only thing worse than growing old, is to be denied the privilege.
The Augustin Family
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
My condolences to the Gooden family. Praying for Michael and the Gooden family. Rest in peace.
Andre Laranjeiro
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
To Christine, your sons and the Gooden family,
Please allow me to offer my sincere condolences on Michael’s passing.
Sharron Cotton
Friend
July 21, 2020
I will cherish our high school memories.... you will be missed Mike.
Mili Kozomara-Miskovic
Classmate
July 21, 2020
Please accept my deepest condolences to the entire family.
Frank Mercuri
Friend
