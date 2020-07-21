GOODEN, Michael Anthony December 1, 1975 - July 17, 2020 Although the time we had together was shorter than we knew, it was full to the brim of love, friendship, guidance and energy. We are all better people for having had Michael in our lives. He was the soulmate and best friend to Christine, guiding light to his sons Tyson, Carter and Jordan, loving son to Dinsdale and Alice and dear brother to Marlene (Hillman), Carl and Richard. He will be missed by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, friends, neighbours and colleagues. Michael graduated from McMaster University where he pursued his love of football. This passion for sports continued with his boys and as they started to play sports themselves, he spent even more time with them coaching. He was so proud of all that they had accomplished. He gave back to his community in many ways, in particular, serving as an Officer with the Peel Regional Police since 2002. Our hearts are breaking that you are gone but so full of the love you left us. Drive-through Visitation will be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Rd E, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. and from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. Private Family burial at Mount Hamilton Cemetery. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca