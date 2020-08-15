After fighting many good fights, Michael Kiely peacefully passed away at home surrounded by family. Beloved husband of Margaret (Duffy) for 48 years, who stoically and lovingly cared for and supported Michael in sickness and in health. Cherished father to Sean, Michelle (Jason), and Paul (Melissa). Adored by grandchildren Claire, William, Kieran and Aidan. Treasured brother of Moira (John), Gerry (Lynn), Sean (Karen), Rita (Andrew), John David and John Peter. Michael will live forever in the hearts of all his family and friends. He was a long time employee of the HWCDSB as a teacher and consultant. In his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends as well as traveling to Ireland and Florida. He received excellent care, with a special acknowledgement to Dr. Julie Emili, Dr. Carolyn Levis, and numerous wonderful home care nurses. Cremation has taken place. Friends will be received by the family on Monday afternoon or evening from 2-4 or 7-9 p.m. by phoning the funeral home at 905-628-6412 or signing up online at signup.com/go/ipTAoru
to attend visitation. Mass for Michael will be held at ST. AUGUSTINE'S CHURCH, 58 Sydenham Street, Dundas, on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Please be mindful of seating restrictions and the need for social distancing. If desired, donations to St. Vincent de Paul or the Good Shepherd Centre would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Good night and God bless. Sláinte! Please sign Michael's online book of condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca