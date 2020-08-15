1/1
Michael Anthony Kiely
After fighting many good fights, Michael Kiely peacefully passed away at home surrounded by family. Beloved husband of Margaret (Duffy) for 48 years, who stoically and lovingly cared for and supported Michael in sickness and in health. Cherished father to Sean, Michelle (Jason), and Paul (Melissa). Adored by grandchildren Claire, William, Kieran and Aidan. Treasured brother of Moira (John), Gerry (Lynn), Sean (Karen), Rita (Andrew), John David and John Peter. Michael will live forever in the hearts of all his family and friends. He was a long time employee of the HWCDSB as a teacher and consultant. In his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends as well as traveling to Ireland and Florida. He received excellent care, with a special acknowledgement to Dr. Julie Emili, Dr. Carolyn Levis, and numerous wonderful home care nurses. Cremation has taken place. Friends will be received by the family on Monday afternoon or evening from 2-4 or 7-9 p.m. by phoning the funeral home at 905-628-6412 or signing up online at signup.com/go/ipTAoru to attend visitation. Mass for Michael will be held at ST. AUGUSTINE'S CHURCH, 58 Sydenham Street, Dundas, on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Please be mindful of seating restrictions and the need for social distancing. If desired, donations to St. Vincent de Paul or the Good Shepherd Centre would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Good night and God bless. Sláinte! Please sign Michael's online book of condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Cattel, Eaton & Chambers Funeral Home
AUG
17
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Cattel, Eaton & Chambers Funeral Home
AUG
18
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
ST. AUGUSTINE'S CHURCH
Memories & Condolences
August 15, 2020
Please accept my heartfelt condolences for your loss.

The best lessons are not learned from a book, but from the hearts of truly great teachers like “Mr. Kiely”.
Over the years, many teachers and educators have passed through our lives without remembrance yet, a special few will leave a lasting impression. There was a type of style Mr. Kiely used when he taught that nobody could ever replicate. He had an innovative teaching style and such bright charisma and his mood was always positive. His love and passion for music were absolutely infectious. Thank you for finding a way
for finding a way to make us laugh, even when you were teaching the regular curriculum.

Mr. Kiely, to this day, 49 years later, whenever I recall your classes, I am left with a smile on my face. Thank you for giving me fond classroom memories that I will treasure forever.

Thank you for being one of the special educators who will live on forever in the minds and hearts of the students whose lives you have touched.












Christine (Piatek) Irwin
Student
