Please accept my heartfelt condolences for your loss.



The best lessons are not learned from a book, but from the hearts of truly great teachers like “Mr. Kiely”.

Over the years, many teachers and educators have passed through our lives without remembrance yet, a special few will leave a lasting impression. There was a type of style Mr. Kiely used when he taught that nobody could ever replicate. He had an innovative teaching style and such bright charisma and his mood was always positive. His love and passion for music were absolutely infectious. Thank you for finding a way

for finding a way to make us laugh, even when you were teaching the regular curriculum.



Mr. Kiely, to this day, 49 years later, whenever I recall your classes, I am left with a smile on my face. Thank you for giving me fond classroom memories that I will treasure forever.



Thank you for being one of the special educators who will live on forever in the minds and hearts of the students whose lives you have touched.



























Christine (Piatek) Irwin

Student