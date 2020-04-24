|
|
It is with deep shock, sadness and heavy hearts that we share the news that our dear, beloved Mike passed away suddenly on April 19, 2020 at his Hamilton home at the age of 55. Dearly loved husband of Beverly Bronte-Tinkew. Beloved son of Grete and the late Joseph Beermann, and dear stepson of Hans Knoedler. Cherished brother of Janet Hinton (Mark). Adored uncle of Sarah Hinton, Ela and Sia Bronte Dalyanoglu. Loving brother-in-law of Marlene Bronte Dalyanoglu (Kerem) and Philip Bronte-Tinkew, both of London, England. Dear son-in-law of William Bronte-Tinkew (Sintra) and Molly Bronte-Tinkew all of Trinidad and Tobago. Treasured nephew of Tante Margot DeRosa and the late James DeRosa and cousins Jeffrey and James DeRosa (Sonia). Mike's remarkable ability to connect with individuals with autism through the sharing of his artistic talent enabled them to express their own creative gifts. His extraordinary talents in painting, sculpting, music, interior design and landscaping, along with his constantly evolving creative spirit, made the world around him a more beautiful and welcoming place. Mike was a fun-loving, gentle and caring soul, and he will be profoundly missed by his many family and friends, and his constant four legged companion, Lilah. Cremation has taken place. Funeral Services will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to Autism Ontario and Canadian National Autism Foundation. www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 24, 2020