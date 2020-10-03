Michael BIDULKA

Peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital on October 1, 2020 in his 88th year. Predeceased in 2013 by his loving wife of 53 years, Stella. Devoted father of Michele Piccini (Silvio (2018)), Ron (Irene), Brian (Eileen) and Ellen-Marie LoPresti (Tim). Beloved Grandad of Brian, Victoria, Emily, Kristen, Katie, Rachel, Patrick, Andrew, Ellen, Sarah, Claire and Sean. Mike never disappointed in providing his grandchildren a laugh, candy and cherished memories. Predeceased by his brother Morris of Winnipeg and sister Leona Sherstobetoff of Saskatoon. Mike will be greatly missed by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Mike was a retired Sergeant of 32 years with the Hamilton Police Service which included many years as a member of the Hamilton Police Chorus. The family are indebted to Dr. Bryan Alton and the staffs of St. Joseph's Hospital and Chartwell Deerview Crossing for their care and compassion. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 'William J Markey Chapel', 947 Rymal Rd. E Hamilton (905-574-0405) on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 2pm to 5pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Ann's, Catholic Church, Wilson St. Ancaster on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 1:30pm. Private Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Ancaster. Memorial donations may be made in Michael's honour to the St. Joseph's Healthcare Foundation.