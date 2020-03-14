|
|
It is with great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Michael Carrigan, at the Juravinski Hospital on March 10, 2020, in his 81st year. He leaves behind his devoted wife, Catherine Ann, (predeceased by wife Fernanda, 1994), sons Michael and Rick and daughter-in-law, Debbie; granddaughter, Colleen, and grandson Connor. Brother of John, predeceased by brother James and sister Betty. Special thanks to his Angel of Mercy, sister-in-law Therese MacLean. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place with a private interment.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 14, 2020