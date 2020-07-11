1945 - 2020 We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Michael "Mick" Chandler, peacefully with his family by his side on July 7, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Loving husband to Sandra for 53 years and an amazing dad to Dean (Sandra) and Karen (Brian). His grandchildren Lauren, Evan, Michael and Leah were his pride and joy. Predeceased by his siblings and survived by his extended family in England. Mick's optimism never waivered. He was determined to make the most of every day and live life to the fullest. A true inspiration to all who knew him. A talented and sought after Sheet Metal Mechanic of 50 years and proud member of Sheet Metal Workers Local 537. He had many interests including golf, rugby, reading, but above all had a great love of music. He will be deeply missed by all his friends. To his "best pal", Ray Fox who was by his side throughout his journey, thank you. Mick loved you like a brother. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to his Oncologist Dr. S. J. Hotte at Juravinski Cancer Centre for his exemplary care, compassion and gift of 7 more years that he was so grateful for. Due to COVID-19 the family has decided on a private gathering. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the Bob Kemp Hospice where he was lovingly cared for in his final days or to the Cancer Assistance Program (CAP) would be sincerely appreciated. Forever in our hearts.



