Born in Hamilton August 19, 1952, passed away February 9, 2020. Michael was the fifth child (family of 13 siblings) for the late Jim DiCecca and the late Theresa (McNeil) Di Cecca. Michael is predeceased by his sisters Susan Forrington, Anna Marie DiCecca and his brother Billy DiCecca. Michael is survived by his brothers Jim (Elizabeth), Paul, David (Tracy), Ric (Sandy), Christopher (Jan), Peter, sisters Mary Ellen , Margaret Ann (Tony), Catherine Ann (Ben), sisters-in-law Rose McArthur (Lorne), Pia DiCecca, brothers-in-law Gerry Forrington (Katy) and Gary Stabb. Michael is survived by 13 grand nephews and nieces and 14 great grand nephews and nieces. Michael worked for many years in his father's business, Waterdown Garden Supplies. He also was a partner in the Four Seasons Lawn Care business. Michael met a lot of unique people throughout Hamilton as he was friendly and outgoing. He was a dedicated, hard working reliable person. Michael was skilled at operating dump trucks for customer deliveries and using front-end loaders at the work place. Cremation has taken place and the interment will be at a later date. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church (128 Edgemont St South, Hamilton) on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Fellowship in the auditorium of the church will follow immediately after the mass. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Mission Services of Hamilton and the Salvation Army.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 25, 2020