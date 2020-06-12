Mike passed away suddenly at St. Joseph's hospital on Sunday, June 7th. Mike was born in Hamilton on November 28, 1960. He is survived by his partner of many years, Tom Corbett. Mike is lovingly remembered by his brother Mark, sister Donna and Tom's mother Carol Claydon. Mike is predeceased by his parents Dimitrios and Eleanor (neé Burla) and sister Connie (Al) Harris. He leaves behind nephews Tim (Carron) and Darren (Cindy). He will be missed by his great nephews Colin and Lucas and great niece Alicia. Mike started work in the restaurant business initially following in his parents' footsteps. He was an avid ham radio enthusiast and was an active contester. He was part of the Ham Radio community in Burlington and beyond. He also worked in the bar and was owner/operator of the Werx. Mike enjoyed traveling and I have many fond memories of us in Puerto Vallarta and our trips to Italy, Vienna and Prague. Special thanks to Christine and Dr. Rabbat and the St. Joseph's staff. I thank his many friends who have sent messages of condolence. Unfortunately, due to COVID and social restrictions a viewing or service will not be held at this time. We are planning a celebration of life at a later date and will keep friends and family posted. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kidney Foundation of Canada would be greatly appreciated by the family. Mike: You lived larger than life. You could fill a room and no one was alone when you were present. You will be cherished and missed by many.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store