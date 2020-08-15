Michael Dooley

Suddenly at the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Grimsby on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. In his 89th year, Michael J. Dooley, beloved husband of the late Vera Mae Dooley (nee Spaxman), loving father of Debra Dooley and her husband Sandy Roy and Michael and his wife Charlene, loved grandpa of Mikey. Dear brother of Patrick (Lee). Fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers Ernest and Edward. Michael's family wish to thank the staff 3rd Floor Care Team at Albright Manor in Beamsville. Their care and compassion greatly exceeded expectations and made dad's journey with dementia as comfortable as possible. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Due to the current health concerns, a Funeral Mass has been celebrated at St Alfred Roman Catholic Church, 272 Vine Street, St. Catharines. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society of Niagara would be appreciated by the family.



