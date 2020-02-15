|
In memory of our dear husband, father and pops Its been a year since we lost you the toughest year by far But we know you're watching over us From up above the stars We think about you always, we talk about you too. We have so many memories, But we wish we still had you. It is true that life will never be the same But one day we will all be together once again. We miss you and love you forever Diane, Jill, Sarah, Mark, Mark, Mikayla, Luca and Madden
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 15, 2020