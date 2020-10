Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael passed away on September 30, 2020 in his 61st year. Predeceased by his parents Marcel and Elizabeth and brother, Donald. Dear brother of Denise Ducharme (David D'Arcy), and Rheal Ducharme (Sherri). Cremation has taken place. Private interment. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.



