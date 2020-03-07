|
After a long illness it is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Michael on February 7, 2020 at Hamilton General Hospital. We'll meet again at our family's life long fishing place. We know where, we just don't know when. We love you Daddy. See you down the lane, Your loving wife Lynda (nee Orme), daughter Michelle and son-in-law Rob. At Michael's request no funeral will be held and cremation has taken place. Special thanks to the ambulance operators and emergency in hospital staff for the multiple assistance they gave us along with the Firestone Chest and Allergy Clinic.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 7, 2020