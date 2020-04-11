|
FROST, Michael It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden and unexpected loss of our much loved son Michael Frost on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the age of 11. Michael was born on November 3, 2008 in Oakville, Ontario to parents Iwona Frost (nee Mucha) and Kevin Frost. He attended St. Michael Catholic Elementary School in Oakville. Despite his short time on Earth, he was deeply loved and brought immense joy to all those around him. Michael was the most beautiful boy inside and out. He was always happy, full of bright energy, kind, caring, positive, outgoing, inquisitive and creative. He had a gift for making everyone feel accepted and was truly a loving human being with a gentle soul. Michael will always be remembered for so many reasons; his fun unique personality, genuine love and laughter that he shared with those closest to him and his steadfast love for animals. We are all so lucky and feel blessed to have had the privilege to know and love someone as special as him. Michael touched everyone's heart whether they knew him for 11 years or only 11 minutes. Michael will be deeply missed by his loving mommy/mamo Iwona Frost (nee Mucha), dad Kevin Frost, great-grandmother Helena Pytlik (Babcia), grandmother Janina Mucha (Babcia) and Julia Frost, grandfather Czeslaw Mucha (Dziadzia) and Clarence Frost (Fuzzy), aunts Monika Mucha (Ciocia Monika) and Sharon Fish, uncle Rodney Frost, godmother Agatha McLean, godfather Paul Kopanski, Kopanski family, Baranski family, Royal family, Fish family, and all family across Canada and in Poland (aunts, uncles and cousins), friends, classmates as well as anyone who has ever met him. Family and friends will be received at the Donald V. Brown Funeral Home, 36 Lake Avenue Drive, Stoney Creek, Ontario on Monday, April 13, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. (if attending, please follow the directions of the staff upon arrival). Due to current events a private family interment will be held at Our Lady Of The Angels Catholic Cemetery, Stoney Creek, Ontario on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. A Celebration of Michael's life will be held at a later date. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be made at www.donaldvbrown.ca Always In Our Thoughts, Forever In Our Hearts We Love You Infinitely and Forever Michael XOXOXOXOXOXOXOXOXOXOXO (zackso)
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 11, 2020