Michael passed away peacefully with family by his side at St. Joseph's Villa on May 27, 2020. Loving husband to Mavis of 63 years. Adored father to Mark (Laura), Melissa (Jack), poppy to Derek (Ashley), Lisanne (Kevin), Christopher (Amanda), Stephanie (Danny), Paul (Taylor), Michael (Jen), great poppy to Breanne, Konnor, Meilani, and Landon. Michael will also be missed by many friends from Winona Seniors Center, and friends and colleagues from Canadian Linen Supply. Cremation has taken place. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be made at www.donaldvbrown.ca

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 30, 2020.
