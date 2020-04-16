Home

Michael Graydon McLENNAN


1953 - 01
Michael died as he lived: "The master of his fate and the captain of his soul." Having fought a valiant battle with cancer, he had a medically assisted death at home surrounded by his wife Alison, son Alex and "second wife" Suzanne. Affectionately known as "grouchy bear," Michael will be fondly remembered by his family and friends for his sharp wit, loyalty and kindness. Many thanks to Drs. Huang and Pyle and to the palliative care teams at the HNHB LHIN and Joseph Brant Hospital for their compassionate care. Donations will be gratefully accepted in Michael's honour by Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation. Online condolences at www.dbburlington.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 16, 2020
