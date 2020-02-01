|
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Michael Hampson announce his passing on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Michael was a passionate and driven activist for the rights and dignity of EVERYONE... all people, all animals and the earth. Through his dedication for his many causes, he inspired us and completely challenged us all to " ThiNK?" Michael considered everyone his brother or sister and touched so many lives in the Hamilton community. Michael was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and nephew. He will be sadly missed by his family and many friends. Cremation will take place. A Funeral Mass will occur on Thursday, February 20 at 7 pm at St. Patrick's Church. In Michael's honour donations to the St. Patrick's Church's De Mazenod Door food outreach will be made. To remember Michael we need to look out for each other, speak up for change and in his words strive to always "Create a good day!"
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 1, 2020