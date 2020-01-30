|
Unexpectedly, Michael Hearnden passed away at the age of 63 on Friday, January 24, 2020. Michael resided in London for the past 4 years. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Survived by his 3 siblings, nephew, and aunts and cousins. Michael enjoyed his employment and fellow co-workers at Lowes. Many thanks to the wonderful team of nurses and doctors at Victoria Hospital, London for their excellent care of Michael. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will take place in the spring. Arrangements entrusted with Cremation London & Middlesex, 519-858-2467.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 30, 2020