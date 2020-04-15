|
With broken hearts and great sadness, Mike passed away in his 80th year at Hamilton General Hospital on Sunday April 12, 2020. Loving husband and best friend of Pat (nee Kindree) for 58 years. Wonderful and caring father to Michael (Tina), Corinne (Bill) and Mark (Laura). Proud Papa to Jennifer, Michael, Matthew, Sarah, Danny and Katie. Loving brother to Olive (Al) and predeceased by sister Catherine, father Mickey (Michael) and Margaret (nee Allen). Retired long time employee of Dofasco (33yrs). Mike enjoyed many summers at his cottage with family. His pride and joy were his 6 grand kids and lived for all their sports. He always made sure the kids went fishing at the cottage every morning before he did anything. Traveling to all of Jennifer's skating competitions, teaching and playing golf with Michael, driving Matthew to his hockey games, watching Sarah play volleyball, driving all over Ontario to watch Danny's hockey even when he wasn't in net and standing behind the glass cheering Katie on playing hockey. Today, there is an empty space in our hearts and beside us. Words cannot express how much he will be missed but will never be forgotten. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 15, 2020