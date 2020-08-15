1/1
Michael James SUGGETT
1951-10-27 - 2020-08-03
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The Suggett and Ormond families of Hamilton and dear friends in Whistler B.C. are saddened to announce the sudden passing of their brother and cousin and friend, Mike, on August 3rd, 2020 while Mike was on a fishing trip at 100 Mile House in B.C. Mike left Ontario in the 70's to make his home in Whistler, making many trips over the years back to Ontario visiting family and friends. He is survived by his brother Terry of Hamilton and his sister Suzanne DeSylva of Rockwood and many relatives. Ashes will be laid to rest in Hamilton. Respecting the need for social distancing at this time there are no plans presently for a gathering in his honour.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved