The Suggett and Ormond families of Hamilton and dear friends in Whistler B.C. are saddened to announce the sudden passing of their brother and cousin and friend, Mike, on August 3rd, 2020 while Mike was on a fishing trip at 100 Mile House in B.C. Mike left Ontario in the 70's to make his home in Whistler, making many trips over the years back to Ontario visiting family and friends. He is survived by his brother Terry of Hamilton and his sister Suzanne DeSylva of Rockwood and many relatives. Ashes will be laid to rest in Hamilton. Respecting the need for social distancing at this time there are no plans presently for a gathering in his honour.



