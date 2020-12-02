1/1
Michael John BRADY
BRADY, Michael John It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Brady on November 29, 2020 after a sudden, brief illness. Michael will be dearly missed by his wife of 45 years, Carol, and his daughters Meghan and Courtney who loved him and spoiled him rotten because he deserved it, at least most of the time. He was the beloved brother of Kathy (Ted), James (Catherine) and Christine (Don) who he teased and tormented with love and affection, as he felt an older brother should. Michael was the fun and silly uncle to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and other kids who adored him despite his best efforts. He was immensely proud of being declared the favourite of his beloved Joan Hogwood, reasonably improved pupil of Coach Nic, and oldest friend of Dave Matthews. Not the singer. Michael spent his career at Stelco, retiring as Superintendent of Steel Making at Lake Erie. He retired to pursue sun bathing more seriously and enjoyed travelling with his wife and visiting his daughter and his adopted Australian family. He will be fondly remembered by all for his sense of humour, love of family and loyalty to dear friends. Special thanks to Dr.Gunning, Dr. Cloete, Dr. Dionne, Dr. Dath, Dr. Shum, Dr. Rochwerg and nurse Rachel for the care and support provided to Michael and his family. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life for Michael will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Juravinski Hospital ICU would be appreciated by the family.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Dec. 2, 2020.
