Michael John (Mike) GREENHOLM
1947-01-25 - 2020-08-29
Michael passed away suddenly after a brief illness while surrounded by his family at the age of 73. Mike will be lovingly remembered by Pam, his wife of 50 years, sons Scott and Bradley (Kim) Greenholm. He will hold a special place in the hearts of his grandchildren, Lexie, James, Piper, Paige and Ryann, along with his brothers and sisters-in-law and his family in Scotland. Visitation will take place on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at P.X. Dermody Funeral Home at 796 Upper Gage Ave in Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Diabetes Association or charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 5, 2020.
