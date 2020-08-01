1/1
Michael John "Mike" RUNIONS
1973 - 2020
Passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 47. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten by his loving mother Patricia and stepdad John; predeceased by his father Doug. Forever cherished by his siblings Doug (Karen), Cameron (Josie), and Corinne (Marc), and his nephew Douglas and nieces Makenna and Layla. His family takes comfort in knowing that he is at peace. Mike will be remembered as a young break dancer, who excelled as a weight lifter and as a track & field star. Mike walked by the beat of his own drum.... with a strut. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Friends and family are invited to the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Friday August 7th from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Good Shepherd Hamilton would be appreciated by Mike's family.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7

