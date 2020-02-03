Home

Michael LAGACY

Passed away peacefully in his home on January 27, 2020 at the age of 62 following long battles with stroke and heart disease. Michael will be sadly missed by his wife of 39 years Susan Lagacy, his son and daughters; David Lagacy and Kayley, Cassandra Lagacy and Andrew Desjardins, Brandy Green and husband John Green. His grandchildren who he loved whole heartily Aaiden Lagacy, Bailey Lagacy, and the ones who have yet to come. His brothers Jay and Melvin. He was predeceased by his mother and father Clarence Lagacy and Noella Poirier. Michael's wishes to be cremated will take place and be laid to rest at White Chapel Cemetery in Hamilton.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 3, 2020
