Sadly, we announce his passing at the Juravinski Hospital on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the age of 67. He was predeceased by his parents Grant (1996) and Lila (nee Hannant) (2015). Michael is survived by his brother, David and sisters, Sylvia Perrone and Marlene Dawdy (Wayne). He is also survived by his nieces Sandra Xasterooles (Peter), Angela Perrone, Laurie Adams (Kevin) and Jennifer Constable (Joe Nemeth) and great-niece and nephews, Ethan Adams, Emma Adams and Leland Nemeth and several cousins. Michael was a voracious reader of books and an avid and knowledgeable & ardent enthusiast of history, particularly, the military and geography. Sincere gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff of C3 and C-ICU at the Juravinski Hospital. A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Patrick's Church, 440 King Street East, at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020. Burial will immediately follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Burlington. If desired, as expressions of sympathy donations can be made to the . Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 27, 2020