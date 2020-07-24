It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Michael Lloyd of Grassie (formerly Ottawa) on July 19, 2020 in his 68th year. Beloved husband of Lois Esler, grandfather of Amber. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Colleen Lloyd. He will be missed by brothers Pat (Anne) and Tim (Patti), brothers-in-law John, Rodney (Lynn) and sister-in-law Carole (Gord), as well as many nieces and nephews. Michael loved to make others laugh and touched many people that will miss him and his humour. From a very early age he was interested in maps and was passionate about discovering where places were, which led to a life long career as a Cartographer at Canada Centre of Inland Waters. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.



