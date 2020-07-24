1/1
Michael Lloyd
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Michael Lloyd of Grassie (formerly Ottawa) on July 19, 2020 in his 68th year. Beloved husband of Lois Esler, grandfather of Amber. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Colleen Lloyd. He will be missed by brothers Pat (Anne) and Tim (Patti), brothers-in-law John, Rodney (Lynn) and sister-in-law Carole (Gord), as well as many nieces and nephews. Michael loved to make others laugh and touched many people that will miss him and his humour. From a very early age he was interested in maps and was passionate about discovering where places were, which led to a life long career as a Cartographer at Canada Centre of Inland Waters. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 24, 2020.
2 entries
July 24, 2020
Deepest sympathies to you and your family Lois. I enjoyed working with Mike for a number of years at CHS. He kept us laughing every day!
Laura Colombe
Coworker
July 24, 2020
My husband and I are very sad to hear of Mike's passing. He was a great guy and quite the character. I worked with Mike for several years. Our office was very productive but often others would hear laughter coming from our room. His personality and positive outlook helped make for a good working environment.
Our deepest sympathies go out to you Lois.
Chris and Sandy Bishop
Sandy Bishop
Coworker
