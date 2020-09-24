Michael MARSHALL

Passed away suddenly at his home in Waterdown on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the age of 62. Michael leaves behind Christina Marshall, loving Dad of Mathew Bertin and Steven Bertin (Tracy). Treasured Grampa of Walker and Violet. Dearest son of Curtis and the late Kay Marshall. Michael will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his siblings Tony Marshall (Liz) Deborah Marshall, Mary Boisvenue (Shoe), Patricia Marshall, Joan Lascelles, Carol Fortnum (Scott) as well as many loving nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. In keeping with Mike's wishes, Cremation has taken place and there will be no formal service. As an expression of condolence, donations to The Canadian Mental Health Association would be appreciated. The world is a little less bright without Mike in it.



