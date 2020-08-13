Michael Honda of White Rock, B.C. passed away peacefully at the age of 92 at Macassa Lodge, in Hamilton, Ontario on Monday, August 3, 2020. Beloved husband to the late Jean Yukiko (1998). Loving father to daughters Diane (Dave) and Sandi (Craig). Much loved Papa G to Daniel (Michelle), and beloved Papa of Timothy and Eric, and special great-grandpapa to Oscar, Arlo and Jane. Predeceased by his brothers Kiyoto (Masako), Mitsuo and sister-in-law Tama, Roy and sister-in-law Kay, sister Mary, and parents Genichi and Tami. He will also be missed by his sisters-in-law Carol, Eileen, Pat (Roy), and his many nephews, nieces, their extended families, and friends. Mike's family was interned in Tashme, B.C. in the 1940's, and after the war, relocated to Hamilton, where he worked as an Electrician at International Harvester (J.I. Case). He will be remembered for his generous spirit, practical jokes, biting sarcasm, love of karaoke and jazz, his baking, love of British Columbia, and his tendency for taking excessive photographs at every event and of the many individuals he loved and shared experiences with. We would like to thank the staff at Macassa Lodge for their compassionate and attentive care for Mike over the past few months. Cremation has taken place. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations a celebration of life will take place at a later date when friends and family can gather to celebrate Mike's life. In lieu of flowers or donations, Dad would prefer you spend time with family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com