1/1
Michael Masayuki HONDA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Honda of White Rock, B.C. passed away peacefully at the age of 92 at Macassa Lodge, in Hamilton, Ontario on Monday, August 3, 2020. Beloved husband to the late Jean Yukiko (1998). Loving father to daughters Diane (Dave) and Sandi (Craig). Much loved Papa G to Daniel (Michelle), and beloved Papa of Timothy and Eric, and special great-grandpapa to Oscar, Arlo and Jane. Predeceased by his brothers Kiyoto (Masako), Mitsuo and sister-in-law Tama, Roy and sister-in-law Kay, sister Mary, and parents Genichi and Tami. He will also be missed by his sisters-in-law Carol, Eileen, Pat (Roy), and his many nephews, nieces, their extended families, and friends. Mike's family was interned in Tashme, B.C. in the 1940's, and after the war, relocated to Hamilton, where he worked as an Electrician at International Harvester (J.I. Case). He will be remembered for his generous spirit, practical jokes, biting sarcasm, love of karaoke and jazz, his baking, love of British Columbia, and his tendency for taking excessive photographs at every event and of the many individuals he loved and shared experiences with. We would like to thank the staff at Macassa Lodge for their compassionate and attentive care for Mike over the past few months. Cremation has taken place. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations a celebration of life will take place at a later date when friends and family can gather to celebrate Mike's life. In lieu of flowers or donations, Dad would prefer you spend time with family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
9053872111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved