July 7, 1962- January 19, 2020. It's with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Michael in his 58th year. Michael passed peacefully surrounded by family and best friend Dave. He was predeceased by his loving partner Darlene Doiron and father Patrick McLaughlin. Michael will be greatly missed by his mother Kathleen, son Matthew Doiron, grandson Mason, siblings Patricia, Darlene, Paul and their spouses as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Special thank you to the ICU staff at St. Joseph's Hospital for their compassionate care. Cremation has taken place. Private family memorial to take place at a future date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 22, 2020