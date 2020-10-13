1/1
Michael MILAWSKI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully on October 10, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved husband to the late Mary (nee Budnark) (2002). Father to Peter, Paul, Deborah and Nancy. Dear grandfather to Ryan, Amanda (Sam) and Garion (Adrienne) and great-grandfather to Alyssa, Micah, Silas and Rosabelle. Dear brother to Anne (the late Mitch) and Bill (Ruby) and uncle to Christine (Roman), Paul (Mary), Alexander (Leslie), Christopher (Christy) and Wendy. He will be fondly remembered by all his extended family and friends. Born in the Ukraine in 1927, Michael moved to Canada at the age of 2. He attended Hamilton Tech Institute, McMaster, Concordia, Brock and the University of Toronto. He started working at the Canadian Vickers Marine, followed by Westinghouse as Head Draftsman before teaching for the Halton Board of Education at M.M. Robinson from where he retired. Knights of Columbus, 3rd degree Council #7464 Father M. Shashkevych and 4th degree Bishop Ryan Assembly. He was an avid Ham Radio operator, golfer, bird watcher and photographer. "I forgive anyone who offended me and I'm sorry to anyone I offended." Due to current gathering restrictions, a private family service will be held. Online condolences can be made at www.markeydermody.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
9055471121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Markey-Dermody Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved