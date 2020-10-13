Michael MILAWSKI

Peacefully on October 10, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved husband to the late Mary (nee Budnark) (2002). Father to Peter, Paul, Deborah and Nancy. Dear grandfather to Ryan, Amanda (Sam) and Garion (Adrienne) and great-grandfather to Alyssa, Micah, Silas and Rosabelle. Dear brother to Anne (the late Mitch) and Bill (Ruby) and uncle to Christine (Roman), Paul (Mary), Alexander (Leslie), Christopher (Christy) and Wendy. He will be fondly remembered by all his extended family and friends. Born in the Ukraine in 1927, Michael moved to Canada at the age of 2. He attended Hamilton Tech Institute, McMaster, Concordia, Brock and the University of Toronto. He started working at the Canadian Vickers Marine, followed by Westinghouse as Head Draftsman before teaching for the Halton Board of Education at M.M. Robinson from where he retired. Knights of Columbus, 3rd degree Council #7464 Father M. Shashkevych and 4th degree Bishop Ryan Assembly. He was an avid Ham Radio operator, golfer, bird watcher and photographer. "I forgive anyone who offended me and I'm sorry to anyone I offended." Due to current gathering restrictions, a private family service will be held. Online condolences can be made at www.markeydermody.com