It is with sadness that the family of Michael O'Halloran announces his passing on November 30, 2020 at the age of 84 years. Michael will be lovingly remembered by his partner Deirdre Chartrand; his children Kieran (Maureen), Fergus (Christine) and Carmal; and his grandchildren Sara, Shane (Lydia), Teagan, Troy, Sian and Taleah. He was predeceased by his parents Patrick and Margaret O'Halloran. Born and raised in Limerick, Ireland, Michael came to Canada in 1969. Michael worked and retired from the E.B. Eddy Papermill Company in Hull, Quebec. He was from 1970 through the 1990's, an active participant in the Ottawa St. Patrick's Day Parade. He had a love for horse racing and golf. A visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. at Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home, Ancaster Chapel, 378 Wilson Street East, Ancaster. Due to Covid restrictions, please call 905-648-3852 during business hours (9 a.m.-5:00 p.m.) to schedule a time. The funeral service will be livestreamed at 1:30 p.m. at http://distantlink.com/dlm53.html
. Password - Arbor2020. Michael will be laid to rest at White Chapel Memorial Gardens.