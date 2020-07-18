1/1
Michael Paul O'HARE
Unexpectedly in Toronto on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the age of 43. Mike will be sadly missed by Marylynn O'Hare. Beloved son of Frank and Audrey O'Hare. Loving brother of Tyler, Jacob and Shawna O'Hare and cherished uncle of Alicia and Emily. Mike was known for his love of music, his larger than life personality and as the biggest Detroit Lions fan. He will be remembered and deeply missed by the Iavarone family and his many friends. Private cremation will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mike to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences can be shared at www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
