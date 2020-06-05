The family of Michael Paul Vince wishes to announce his passing on May 23rd, 2020. Mike passed peacefully in his sleep from natural causes at the age of 89. Mike was born in the City of Hamilton on Jan 1st, 1931 to his parents Pavel Vinc and Alzbeta Vinc (nee: Onder), recent immigrants from Slovakia. Word has it that Mike was a somewhat exuberant youngster more inclined to explore his world than be taught it and full of probing questions, much to the irritation of parents and teachers alike. Mike graduated from Cathedral Secondary in 1948 having established himself as a solid contributor to the notorious Cathedral Gales football team. Seeing the future of mass communications, Mike enrolled himself at the Radio College of Canada as a start to a long career in electronics and communications. Having secured a position at Westinghouse as a 'tester' of a new electronic mystery called the "tube", Mike soon found himself courting a young lady from the plant who did not easily succumb to his charms. Never one to pass up a challenge, Mike soon discovered the path to Dorothy's heart, with the wedding taking place in 1949. Dorothy Anne Dyer became the one and only bride to Mike until her passing on Nov 20th, 2019. Mike's keen curiosity soon found him tackling new and larger challenges, like how to convert a turn of the century old stucco 1-bedroom farmhouse to a 4-bedroom split brick, with only his and his neighbors labor. His interest in electronics led Mike to ride the wave of new technological advances from the tube to the transistor to the circuit board to the very foundation of electrons when, in 1968, he became Senior Technical Officer of the Nuclear Particle Accelerator at McMaster University. Mike was never bored, be it camping, fishing, taking the neighborhood kids on a hike to Kings Forest, playing pool with the guys, the Tiger Cats and especially teaching the grandkids how to fish. Mike realized at a young age that life was too short and best get on with it... Mike was a generous friend and kind stranger who showed genuine concern for those in need and lent a hand willingly. In his later years as Alzheimer's began to steal his mind, he none-the-less held true, trying ever harder to push through the mental haze to be kind and helpful to those around him. During his final moments prior to surrendering to the disease, his lasting message to his children was of concern for his wife and that their family home would be taken care of. Mike is survived by his children, Michael P. Vince Jr. and spouse Dawn, Marsha Byron and spouse Paul, Michelle Lafantasie, Douglas Vince and spouse Jackie, Dave Vince and spouse Rose, and Mary Anne Dempsey and spouse Jim. In addition, Mike has 12 grand and step grandchildren, Isabell and Thomas Vince, Michael, Jay and Spencer and Tyler Byron, Tessa Lafantasie, Maryneil and Ashley Vince, Daniel Vince, Chris, and David Dempsey, and 16 great grandkids and many nieces and nephews. Mike also leaves behind his brother John Vince, sister in law Helen and bro. in law Robert Dyer. Cremation has taken place; a celebration of life will be held later. A very special thank you to the staff of Willowgrove who cared for our father as their own and their heroic performance during this very difficult and challenging pandemic. In lieu of flowers donations to the Alzheimer Society of Hamilton www.alzhh.ca would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 5, 2020.