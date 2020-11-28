1/1
Michael PAWLUK
It is with great sadness in our hearts that we announce the passing of our father and beloved husbsand of Nina (2018). He passed peacefully with his daughters at his side. Loving Tato to Anna (Bill) and Sonia (Tom). Proud Dido to Michael (Sofie) and Adam (Allison); and his great grandchildren Kaj, Freja, Ella and Adelaide. Many thanks to the wonderful staff (PSWs, nurses and doctors) on Orchardview at Idlewyld Manor. We are extremely grateful for the excellent care and kindness that you provided our loving father. Due to COVID capacity restrictions, a private family service and interment are planned. He is now with the love of his life "Ma" and finally at peace. Vichnaya Pamyat In memory of Michael, donations may be made to Idlewyld Manor. Online condolences may be made at www.tbdfuneralchapel.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
