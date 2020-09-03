Our family is heartbroken to announce the passing of Michael Head, Tuesday, September 1st with his beloved wife Saundra of 67 years at his side. Michael grew up in Westdale, Hamilton and is the last of William Hugh Ross Head and beloved mother, Emma Myrtle Head's (nee Dunlop) children to leave this world. Michael's predeceased older siblings Peter, Marian Bonkoff, Sheila Thompson and Donald will welcome their youngest brother. Mike loved life! Michael and Saundra married on October 10, 1952 and their adventure together began. Mike was a hard worker and over time took over from his father, William Hugh Ross, built up, co-owned, then owned and operated the Hamilton Builders Supply Ltd. (HBS). Mike met his many close core friends through business as well he contributed his time through the Hamilton Sertoma Club eventually serving as President for a two year period. Michael retired from the HBS at the age of 65 years. Throughout Mike's life, Skeleton Lake was where he spent his summers as a little boy and where he and Saundra and their family spent a large part of their summers throughout the years. His love of Skeleton Lake is renowned and the property has been in the Head family since August 1939. The famous 30 year plus Skeleton Lake Regatta hosted at Heads' Beach is a reflection of Mike's character in that he always helped others when in need, gave generously to the community without question and enjoyed and welcomed all as close friends. Michael and Saundra loved their sports. Tennis and golf were among the activities where they continued to expand their friendships but skiing was Mike's modus operandi. Michael and Saundra spent winters in Ellicottville at HoliMont Ski Club and then in Aspen, Co. where again extensive friendships abound. Mike would give a nod to predeceased and close friend Nick Cutia, who was his designated 'winter wife' in Aspen over those ski years. In Michael and Saun's travels they discovered Florida! Together they laid down winter roots in Fort Myers in the community of Colonial where again activities and friendships were cemented. The game of bridge dominated and keeping their two pet dogs Muggsy and Shasta from the alligators were regular pastimes. Michael never held back in seeking out adventures for Saundra, his family and their friends. Michael is dearly loved by his three daughters, Sheila (Peter Evans), Ellen Kerr and Elizabeth (Ian Cole). Grampa Mike fondly carries the nickname 'Boat Ride Grampa' by his nine grandchildren. His gin rummy games were notorious along with 'hearts' and 'wink' around the table at the cottage with the grandchildren forging strong memories amongst all. Mike (GG Mike) was blessed with twelve great grandchildren and another little girl on the way! Michael's memory lives on through stories shared with the Stares family and he is forever in the hearts of his nieces, nephews and extended family. He knew he was a lucky man with Saundra at his side, wealthy beyond his dreams in family. We love you Dad and as a family we are pausing for reflection knowing you have left us with so many memories and gifts of laughter. We know you to be a wonderful person, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather - what a beautiful legacy you have left your family. Your high energy, big smile and larger than life presence will be dearly missed. A private family celebration of life will take place at Skeleton Lake later in the Fall. Donations in memory of Mike may be made to the Vasculitis Foundation of Canada (vasculitis.ca
) 1-877-572-9474 Arrangements entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home, Burlington.