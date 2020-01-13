|
|
Passed away peacefully with his mother by his side, following a brief illness at Hamilton General Hospital, on Friday January 10, 2020, age 62 years. Loving son of Isabelle Padgett and step-son of the late Ralph Padgett (2010). Step-brother to David, Cheryl, Jim and Colleen. He is survived by cousins Theresa and Sharleen. At the request of the family, cremation has taken place. Donations to the Hamilton SPCA. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 13, 2020