More Obituaries for Michael ROONEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael "Mickey" ROONEY

Michael "Mickey" ROONEY Obituary
Peacefully on March 5, 2020 at the age of 80. Loving husband of Betty for 60 years. Dear father of Carrie (Todd) Stanley and Tricia Greer. Cherished papa of Brandon, Mike, Ryan, Amber and great-papa of seven. A Memorial Reception will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at Ashburnham Funeral Home, 840 Armour Road, Peterborough. Words of remembrance at 2 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Pedal for Hope or Hospital for Sick Kids would be appreciated. Online condolence may be left at AshburnhamFuneral.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 9, 2020
