Peacefully on the morning of February 20, 2020 in his 89th year, Michael passed from this life into the loving arms of Jesus Christ his Lord and Saviour. Loving husband of Barbara, father to Kathy (Craig), Anne (Brian) and Greg. Loved grandad to Aaron (Hope), Adrian (Kelly), Ryan (Krystal), Sharon and Laura and special great-grandad to Alexander, Zoe, Wesley, Dexter, Brandon and Jacob. Michael was a devoted automotive teacher for many years. He was always overjoyed when a former student stopped by to thank him for making a difference in their life. Teaching and encouraging were just two of his many gifts. Michael was a lifetime member of Mount Hamilton Baptist Church. In tune with Michael's love for animals, the family requests donations to The Farley Foundation, established by the Ontario Veterinary Medical Association (OVMA), or Mount Hamilton Baptist Church. Many thanks to the staff of Juravinski Hospital for their passionate professional care. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com The LORD is MY Shepherd.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 25, 2020