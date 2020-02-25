Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
(905) 387-2111
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Shaboluk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Shaboluk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Shaboluk Obituary
Peacefully on the morning of February 20, 2020 in his 89th year, Michael passed from this life into the loving arms of Jesus Christ his Lord and Saviour. Loving husband of Barbara, father to Kathy (Craig), Anne (Brian) and Greg. Loved grandad to Aaron (Hope), Adrian (Kelly), Ryan (Krystal), Sharon and Laura and special great-grandad to Alexander, Zoe, Wesley, Dexter, Brandon and Jacob. Michael was a devoted automotive teacher for many years. He was always overjoyed when a former student stopped by to thank him for making a difference in their life. Teaching and encouraging were just two of his many gifts. Michael was a lifetime member of Mount Hamilton Baptist Church. In tune with Michael's love for animals, the family requests donations to The Farley Foundation, established by the Ontario Veterinary Medical Association (OVMA), or Mount Hamilton Baptist Church. Many thanks to the staff of Juravinski Hospital for their passionate professional care. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com The LORD is MY Shepherd.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -